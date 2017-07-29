

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The victim of a deadly shooting in Woodbridge on Friday morning has now been identified by police as 24-year-old Roy Khan.

Khan was found gravely injured at his home in the area of Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday.

"The call itself started off as an injured person call and the injuries, or what had taken place here, was a bit of a mystery as to why he was in such serious condition," Staff Sgt. Dave Mitchell told CP24 at the scene Saturday.

"Was he a victim of something? Was it a medical issue? It wasn't until a medical examination, medical experts were tending to him, that it was later revealed that he was actually suffering from a gunshot wound. It didn’t present itself originally to the first responders."

Khan was pronounced dead a short time later.

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, 29-year-old Toronto resident Kevin Khemraj Deonath was taken into custody in connection with the incident. He is facing a second-degree murder charge, police confirmed Saturday.

"Due to some great investigative work by our officers, it was quickly pieced as far as a suspect," Mitchell said.

Deonath is expected to appear in court on Saturday morning. His relationship to the victim has not yet been released.

Investigators remained at the scene on Saturday morning.

"Right now it is an active crime scene, the residence itself," Mitchell noted.

"Once they are given the judicial authorization, a warrant, as soon as that has been granted, our forensics team will be inside this residence and going through the crime scene and forensically categorizing all of the physical evidence that may or may not be inside this place."

Police previously told CP24 that they believe the shooting was targeted and added that they are not seeking any more suspects at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to contact police.

"The end result is tragic and unfortunate right now and I can only imagine what this poor family is dealing with," Mitchell said.

"We are desperate for any information to retrace the steps as to what were the events that led up to this? And that is the stage we are at now. So if anybody has any information… we would greatly appreciate a call. You can be of very valuable assistance."