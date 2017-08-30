

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The death of a woman whose body was found in a Riverdale home where a suspected shooting unfolded has now been deemed a homicide.

On the evening of May 22, Toronto police officers patrolling an area near Logan Avenue and Gerrard Street East were flagged down by a driver.

They soon discovered that the driver was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and called paramedics.

Before being taken to hospital, the man was able to tell police that the shooting took place at a home on Cavell Avenue.

Officers went to the scene and forced their way into the home where they found a woman without vital signs. Evidence of gunfire was found at the home. She died at the scene.

The man who flagged down police, identified as 24-year-old Abiqani Abshir, died in hospital of his injuries.

In a news release Wednesday, police identified the woman as 59-year-old Toronto resident Joanne Colley.

Colley is Toronto’s 31st homicide victim of 2017.