

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say seven people were injured following a stabbing in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that two people were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, two others were treated for serious injuries and one other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The age and gender of the victims has not yet been released.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects and say no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.