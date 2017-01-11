

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





An animal rights group is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for abusing and abandoning a small dog in Scarborough.

“Frankie,” a small, two-year-old male apricot poodle was found wandering near Rouge River Drive and Jaguar Street on Christmas Eve. The dog was severely malnourished and had a rubber band wrapped around his muzzle.

Passersby took the dog into their home, bathed and fed it before taking it to hospital for treatment.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) condemned the act Wednesday, citing the groups motto that reads, in part, “animals are not ours to abuse in any way.”

“This terrified dog was left alone in the cold to die with his mouth bound shut, preventing him from eating or drinking,” Collen O’Brien, the vice president at PETA, said in a news release issued Wednesday. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever abused and abandoned him can be held accountable.”

Toronto Animals Services told CTV News Toronto last week that Frankie is “really improving” since undergoing surgery and blood work.

The dog is currently in the care of a foster until he is well enough to be adopted.

Anyone with information about Frankie or his owners is being asked to call the Toronto Police Service at 416-808-4200.