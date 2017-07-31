

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A busy section of Highway 401 is shut down this morning following a fatal truck fire in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Avenue Road.

At around 5:15 a.m. Monday, a truck carrying paint products was stopped on the south shoulder of the road east of Allen Road when a tractor-trailer carrying skids of chalk drifted onto the shoulder and slammed into the rear of the parked truck.

The impact of the collision caused drums of paint to spill out onto the roadway.

The first truck then struck the centre barrier and a light pole, spilling chalk into the eastbound lanes and westbound express lanes.

The truck subsequently burst into flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman told CP24 Monday morning that crews were called to the scene after callers reported seeing flames across all lanes of the highway.

The fire was under control shortly after 5:30 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.

All eastbound express lanes are closed at Allen Road and the westbound express lanes have been shut down near Yonge Street, Ontario Provincial Police say. The eastbound collector lanes were closed for several hours on Monday morning but have since reopened.

It is unclear when the highway is expected to fully reopen.

Eckerman said police still have a lot of work to do to clean up the crash.

"They’ll oversee the towing operations... the Ministry of the Environment will have to inspect the catch basins for the paint thinner that has gotten in there into the waterways," Eckerman said.

"The highway will have to be cleaned by the (Ministry of Transportation). So it is going to be pretty extensive and I don’t think it will be fully open for some time."