

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





An outbreak of the mumps is continuing to spread in the city of Toronto as the number of confirmed cases has grown to 62.

In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto Public Health said that most of the cases are among people between the ages of 18 and 35 years old. As well, five of these cases have been linked to elementary and high schools in Toronto, either among staff or students.

“All of the cases related to Toronto school settings acquired the mumps from close contact with a known individual who already had the mumps and not from the school setting,” Toronto Public Health said in the news release.

Ryerson University confirmed two cases of the mumps on campus earlier this week. The other schools affected include King Edward Public School, Hodgson Senior Public School and Forest Hill Collegiate.

Toronto Public Health said the initial outbreak began in February when the number of cases hovered around 14, but that number has grown ever since. Originally, the outbreak was linked to bars and restaurants in the city’s west-end, particularly between Queen Street and King Street from Spadina Avenue to Dufferin Street.

In Thursday’s news release, Toronto Public Health said that broader community spread of the mumps is now occurring in Toronto.

The mumps is a viral infection which is typically found in saliva and respiratory droplets. It is spread through coughing, sneezing and coming into contact with a person’s saliva by sharing drinks or utensils, food or water bottles, or by kissing.

Furthermore, a major factor contributing to outbreaks of this infection is being in a crowded environment or being in close quarters consistently with a person who has the mumps.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, swelling of one or more salivary glands, loss of appetite, tiredness, and headache.

In more severe cases, mumps can produce an infection in the brain, painful swelling of the testicles or ovaries, pancreatitis or hearing loss.

Toronto Public Health is urging residents of the city to call their doctor to ensure they are properly immunized. Those born between 1970 and 1992, in particular, should check their records as they may have only received one of the two necessary doses as a child.