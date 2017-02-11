

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





More snow is on the way for the city this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto advising that up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the city between Sunday morning and Sunday evening.

“Snow, heavy at times, will start early Sunday morning and end Sunday evening. Local blowing snow will also be a concern Sunday evening,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

A similar statement is also in place for the rest of the GTA and most of southern Ontario.

In the meantime, a snowfall warning is in effect for much of eastern Ontario, with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall across an area from Bellville to Cornwall Sunday.

While those looking to hit the slopes might be happy, the snow could make driving hazardous in some areas and Environment Canada is advising motorists to use caution on the roads and leave extra time to get to your destination.

A low of-5 C is expected in Toronto Sunday.

Snowfall is not expected Monday, but the amounts from Sunday will likely stick around, with the temperature expected to range between -2 C and – 8 C.