Man walks into North York hospital in serious condition after shooting
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, July 29, 2017 11:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 29, 2017 11:21PM EDT
Toronto police say a man walked into a North York hospital with a gunshot on Saturday night in serious condition.
A man walked into Humber River Hospital on Wilson Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.
He was later transported to a hospital trauma centre for further treatment, with officers saying on Twitter that his condition had become “unstable.”
Investigators were still working to establish where the shooting took place as of 11 p.m. Saturday.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 31 Division at 416-808-3100.