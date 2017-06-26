Man injured after suffering 'medical episode' in west-end collision
Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 9:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2017 9:50PM EDT
A man is injured after a two-vehicle crash in the city’s west-end on Monday night.
The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Symington and Wallace avenues.
The driver suffered a “medical episode,” Toronto Police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24. Investigators are working to determine if the incident happened before or after the accident.
The victim was unconscious but breathing when emergency responders arrived. He has been rushed to hospital. There is no update on his current condition.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours while Toronto Police Traffic Services investigates the cause of the collision.
