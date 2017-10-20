Jagmeet Singh resigns as MPP
Ontario deputy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh launches his bid for the federal NDP leadership in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, May 15, 2017. Federal NDP leadership hopefuls will make a critical pitch tonight to supporters in British Columbia, a province where party members are finding renewed hope after the swearing-in of NDP Premier John Horgan.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 4:56PM EDT
TORONTO -- Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has resigned his seat in Ontario's legislature.
Singh, 38, had served as a member of provincial parliament since 2011, representing the riding of Bramalea-Gore-Malton.
He was elected leader of the federal New Democrats on Oct. 1 and became the first visible minority to claim the leadership of a federal party.
He does not yet hold a seat in the House of Commons and has indicated he may not seek one until the next election in 2019.
Singh is expected to meet with Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath Monday at Queen's Park.