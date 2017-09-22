

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The deletion of emails related to the politically explosive decision to cancel two gas plants near Toronto was a deliberate act that breached the public trust, the trial of two former top aides in the Ontario premier's office heard Friday.

The long-awaited and delayed trial began with the prosecution outlining the case against David Livingston and Laura Miller, and the defence chipping away at whether a key Crown witness could be qualified as an expert.

Livingston, the chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, and Miller, his deputy, have pleaded not guilty to charges of breach of trust, mischief, and unlawful use of a computer.

In her unproven opening statement, prosecutor Sarah Egan said the accused were responsible for the "double deletion" of sensitive emails about the power plants as a way to keep them secret.

"Acting together, they destroyed records that they had a legal duty to preserve," Egan told Ontario court Judge Timothy Lipson. "They acted contrary to the public interest."

The Ontario Liberal government's decision to shut the power plants just before the 2011 provincial election -- and the $1.1-billion cost incurred -- had become an issue of "intense public scrutiny" that prompted requests for relevant data under freedom of information laws, court heard.

In fact, the Ministry of Energy had been found in contempt of the legislature in 2012 after it failed to turn gas-plant documents over to a legislative committee that had asked for them.

Livingston, who had been "painstakingly" warned about his obligations to preserve the documents, nevertheless decided to wipe the information from computers in the office of then-premier McGuinty, court heard.

"(Livingston) did this to ensure there was nothing to be turned over," Egan said.

However, she said, a prosecution expert would show relevant emails in fact did exist.

The decision to engage Miller's information-technician spouse, Peter Faist, to wipe hard drives was a "serious and marked departure" from the standards of public trust for the positions they held, the prosecutor said.

Faist, she said, was not a government employee and did not have the required security clearance to access the computer system.

Egan stressed the trial was not about the costs or wisdom of the gas-plants decision, which she said were merely a backdrop to the actions that led to the charges against the accused.

Following Egan's statement, the prosecution called its opening witness: Robert (Bob) Gagnon, a retired provincial police officer with experience in computer forensics. But the defence immediately raised objections over his designation as an expert witness, even suggesting he was not impartial, as required.

Miller's lawyer, Scott Hutchinson, questioned Gagnon about his lengthy and active role in the investigation, dubbed Project Hampton.

From the start of the probe, Gagnon sat in on several conference calls as investigators discussed the case, court heard. Among other things, he said he offered advice on a search warrant, and provided questions to be put to witnesses, including Faist.

His contribution during the police interview with Faist, which he watched from a separate room, was to help clarify any technical answers, Gagnon said.

Lipson has yet to rule on whether he will accept Gagnon as an expert witness.

The trial, slated to last six weeks, was to have started hearing witnesses on Sept. 11. However, the hearing was put over until Friday when the defence complained about late and incomplete information the Crown was obliged to hand over.