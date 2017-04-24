

Web Staff, CTV Toronto





CTV Toronto took home two top awards at the Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards show on Saturday afternoon.

CTV Toronto News at Six won the Bert Cannings Award for the best television newscast.

This title is awarded to a newscast which displays overall excellence in the presentation of a regularly scheduled news broadcast.

CP24’s newscast swept the title in the central region category.

CTV Toronto also won the Hugh Haughland Award for its creative use of video for “In an Officer’s Shoes” by Austin Delaney.

This award honours exceptional videography.

CTV Toronto was also nominated in several other categories, including multiplatform, television spot news and short feature awards.