

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Scarborough’s own Lilly Singh promised Monday to “throw some melanin up in your late-night” during the premiere of her new show “A Little Late with Lilly Singh.”

The 30-year-old Youtube superstar, who has 14.9 million subscribers on the platform, launched the show on September 16 on NBC.

In the opening sketch the Youtuber, also known as “Superwoman”, entered a board room full of white men seated around the table. Looking for a space to sit, Singh wedged herself between two men and said “it’s like a reverse Oreo.”

The Indian-Canadian comedian takes over Carson Daly’s 1:35 a.m. slot and becomes the first woman of color and openly bisexual host of a network late-night talk show.

From the onset, Singh made it clear that she wants to do things differently than late-night hosts before her. “I just want to be myself” Singh screamed before jumping on the table and breaking out into a rap.

“Hello my name is Lilly and I ain’t a white man. My skin got some colour and it ain’t a spray tan,” Singh rapped to the group of white men at the table.

In an interview before the show’s premiere, Singh had said she wanted to build a team around her show “that not only is super talented, but is representative of the world.”

Singh made mention of the fact in her opening, rapping “my writers’ room look like a mini united nations,” among her diverse staff.

“More than 50 per-cent women and people of all races. And it’s not because I had to, it’s because I could,” she continued.

Singh also made a point of representing her Canadian roots. “I was born in the hood, but a nice hood because it was Canada,” she rapped before drinking a shot of maple syrup from a tray held by a Mountie.

Singh’s new show premiered to much fanfare back home. Even Justin Trudeau marked the event when he tweeted “Good luck tonight, @Lilly! We’ll be watching from north of the border,” followed by a Canadian flag emoji.

The first episode of the 30-minute show featured guest appearances by actors Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson. Tonight, long-time “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson, is scheduled to drop by.