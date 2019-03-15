

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- NBC is shaking up late-night TV, giving Carson Daly's slot to a woman of colour who's a star on YouTube.

The network said Thursday that a new show, titled "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," will air at 1:35 a.m. EDT beginning in September.

Singh will be the only woman to host a daily late-night show on a major broadcast network.

NBC says her half-hour program will include in-studio interviews and pre-taped comedy sketches.

Singh calls the prospect of being an Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show "a dream come true."

Her acting credits include HBO's movie "Fahrenheit?451" and "Bad Moms."

Daly said last month that he's decided to end his "Last Call" show to focus on new and continuing projects, including as host and producer of NBC's "The Voice."