    • Youth injured in daylight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis

    Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    A youth has been injured in a drive-by shooting in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

    Toronto police say they were called to the area of Weston Road and Sidney Belsey Crescent, west of Jane Street, shortly before 4 p.m. Friday for a shooting.

    When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The victim was shot by someone in a black Honda sedan that was passing by near Denison Road West and Lippincott Street West, about 700 metres away from where officers initially got the call, police say.

    No suspect description has been released.

    It is unknown where the vehicle was last seen headed.

