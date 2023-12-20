Youth damage vehicle, assault off-duty officer in Clarington, police say

An off-duty police officer was assaulted last week while attempting to arrest two teenagers allegedly causing damage to a vehicle in Clarington.

Durham Regional Police said that they responded to a call in the area of Millson Hill Drive and Mill Street at around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 15 after an off-duty officer from another police service observed two suspects causing property damage. When the officer identified himself and attempted to arrest the suspects, police say that the suspects resisted and assaulted the officer. They fled the scene before Durham police officers arrived.

Police say they were able to track down the two suspects with the help of their K9 unit and found the two youth hiding in a nearby residence.

Because of their age, the suspect’s names are not being released.

They have been identified as two 15-year-olds from Clarington. Both have been charged with assault to a peace officer, and mischief under $5000.

Police say that the two youth were released on undertakings.

The extent of the off-duty officer’s injuries are unclear.