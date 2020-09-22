TORONTO -- A 14-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after she fell off a horse in Hamilton’s Flamborough district on Monday.

Hamilton police said they responded to a call about the horseback riding accident at a property near Milgrove Side Road and Highway 5 just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said the girl and her mother, both from the Oakville area, had been riding their horses at the property.

“The experienced riders were riding on a path not familiar to them when the horse ridden by the 14-year-old became trapped in a marshy bog,” police said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

“The rider was able to dismount the horse and while waiting for help, she became submerged and a short time later she was pulled from the marsh without vital signs.”

The girl was found to have life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she eventually died.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call investors at 905-546-8956 or 905-546-3851.