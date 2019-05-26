

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A young boy struck by a motorcycle in the city’s east end has been rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The collision occurred in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the child, who is believed to be under the age of 5, was with his mother when he was hit by the motorcycle, which did not remain at the scene.

The boy was in and out of consciousness when paramedics arrived and he sustained severe injuries to his upper body and head, police told CP24.

He was transported to Sick Kids Hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police say the motorcycle is believed to a red or orange cruiser-type Harley Davidson. The driver has been described as a heavy-set white male who is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old.

Witnesses also say a female passenger was on the bike at the time of the collision.

“We do have traffic services that are on scene to investigate further,” Katrina Arrogante, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Sunday afternoon. “We are hoping to get more information with regards to the motorcyclist.”

Victoria Park Avenue is closed from St. Clair to Yardley avenues for the police investigation.