TORONTO -- A young child called 911 late at night after hearing their mother screaming for help while being assaulted, police say.

Halton Regional Police said they received a 911 call from a child in September and could hear a physical altercation taking place in the background.

Police said they were dispatched to the home, where they found a woman crying with visible signs of assault on her face and body. Authorities did not say where the home was located.

“The female party stated that the male party involved in this incident had left the residence on foot,” police said in a news release issued Friday. “The male had punched, choked, pushed and kicked her.”

Police said the mother yelled out to her three sleeping children to call for help while she was being assaulted.

“Thankfully, one of her children heard her and called for help,” police said. “This led the male party to flee the residence on foot. The female party was able to lock the front door, securing the safety of her children and herself.”

Police said the man was later located and arrested The Halton Regional Police Service. The Intimate Partner Violence Unit has since taken over the investigation.

Police said the accused was charged with assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.