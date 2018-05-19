

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An eight or nine-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was struck by a car in Etobicoke’s Mimico neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police and paramedics said they were called to Stanley and Superior Avenues, east of Royal York Road, at 3:50 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find the boy, who police say is eight but paramedics say is nine, in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

He was taken to Sick Kids Hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

The intersection of Stanley and Superior avenues was closed to allow for an investigation.