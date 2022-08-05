Young boy in serious condition after falling from apartment balcony in Mississauga, Ont.
A young boy is in serious condition after falling from a balcony in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.
Peel police said the incident happened at an apartment building in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Fowler Drive. They received the call at 5:15 p.m.
The child’s injuries are potentially life-threatening, according to police.
Peel paramedics said they transported a five-year-old child to a trauma centre.
The circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown.
