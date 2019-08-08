Young Audi driver allegedly busted going 228km/h
The driver of an Audi has allegedly been caught going 228km/h on Highway 403 in Mississauga. (Police handout)
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:39AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:40AM EDT
The driver of a luxury car has been allegedly caught by police going 228km/h on a major Ontario highway.
Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said the 20-year-old driver was stopped and charged on Highway 403 in Mississauga just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.
The Audi S4 has been impounded by police for seven days, police say. The driver has also had his license suspended for a week.
The posted speed limit in the area was 100km/h. Driving more than 50km/h is considered stunt driving in Ontario.
Motorists caught stunting driving can face up to a $10,000 fine, an immediate seven day licence suspension and seven day vehicle impounding.