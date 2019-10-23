

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





The TTC will stop selling tokens, tickets, GTA weekly and day passes at collector booths on Nov. 30 as they continue to expand the Presto system across the city.

The change comes two years later than the TTC had originally scheduled.

In 2015, the TTC had announced they would phase out tokens and other legacy fare entirely by 2017, but the introduction of the Presto system pushed that timeline back.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the TTC said that customers will still be able to buy tickets and tokens at some third-party retailers.

“While customers will be able to continue using previously purchased tickets, tokens and passes to pay their fare, those people who do not have large quantities of tickets, tokens and passes remaining, are encouraged to move to a Presto card now to avoid potential lineups for cards on Dec. 1,” the news release reads.

In the meantime, customers are being asked to use their remaining fare as refunds will not be provided.

The TTC has not set a date when it will stop accepting the fare.

The changes will also affect customers who use Wheel-Trans sedan taxis. Those users will now be expected to pay in exact change, remaining tickets or tokens, or with a Presto card.

The TTC noted that visitors to the city and infrequent travellers should purchase one-ride, two-ride or Presto day tickets at any vending machines or at Shoppers Drug Mart locations.