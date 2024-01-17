‘You trashed your car by the way:’ Police release video showing arrest of suspected impaired driver

York police have released new video footage showing the arrest of an impaired driver who was spotted travelling in the wrong direction with two punctured tires on New Year’s Eve.

Police released the video on Wednesday as they highlighted new statistics showing that 1,350 impaired driving arrests were made across York Region in 2023.

According to police, the driver seen in the video was travelling at a slow speed when they crossed over a median in the Bathurst Street and King Road area in King Township within the view of officers.

In the video, an officer can be heard telling the impaired driver, “You trashed your car by the way.”

When asked if he knew that, the driver responded “I know.”

“I am good, man,” the driver says.

“You are not good man,” the officer replies. “I think you are pretty drunk or pretty high right now.”

The driver, who has not been identified by police, was one of 170 drivers charged with 242 impaired driving related offences during this past holiday season, according to YRP.

Police say that he was charged with impaired operation, BAC 80 plus and two counts of driving while prohibited.

What more damage might this drunk driver have caused had he not crossed paths with a @YRP officer?



He was one of 1,350 drivers we charged with impaired driving in 2023.



One is one too many.



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Z4WPyqJbaa pic.twitter.com/QxDYn7uKdA — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 17, 2024

Last year, there were a total of 1,350 people charged with impaired driving by YRP. That’s down six per cent from the year prior.

“Despite a slight decrease in the number of arrests year-over-year, these numbers mean our officers are charging three impaired drivers each and every day,” York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said in a news release. “Impaired driving remains the leading criminal cause of death in Canada and it will not be targeted in the York Region.”

In 2022, YRP said that there were a total of 1,441 impaired driving related offences reported.

In comparison, the OPP laid more than 10,000 impaired driving charges and saw a 16 per cent increase in impaired driving occurrences this year compared to 2022.

Throughout the province, 49 people died from alcohol or drug-related crashes last year.