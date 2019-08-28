

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The family of an 82-year-old man is asking for help after the senior’s bike was allegedly stolen from Woodbine Beach Wednesday morning.

Joe, a cancer survivor and recent heart surgery patient, relies on his bike to get around. He has never driven a car, his daughter said, and spends his days at the beach helping others find lost items with his metal detector.

According to his family, when he was at the beach on Wednesday, his most prized possession was stolen.

“He was really distraught,” said Joe’s daughter, Cathy, who only wanted to be identified by her first name. “He said ‘they took it’, I said ‘they took what dad?’ He said, ‘they took my bike.’”

“Whoever took this bike, you didn’t just take my dad’s bike. You took my dad’s freedom.”

Cathy said that after her father’s last surgery, her mother splurged and replaced his 20-year-old bike with a dark navy blue Norco bike with a black basket and blue bell.



Joe's bike has been described by his daughter as being a dark navy blue Norco with a black basket and blue bell.

He had it for less than a week before it was taken, Cathy said.

Cathy said that the bike was stolen from a rack near the change rooms between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The family is asking whoever took the bike to have compassion and return it.

“I’m begging you, please, just return my dad’s bike. It’s his freedom. It’s his purpose for getting up in the morning.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Miranda Anthistle