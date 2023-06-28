You could soon be allowed to drink in these 20 public parks across Toronto

Pending approval by mayor-elect Olivia Chow and Toronto’s city council, residents and visitors will be allowed to consume alcohol in 20 Toronto parks.

If the pilot program is approved, adults of legal drinking age will be allowed to “responsibly” consume alcohol in a shortlist of parks across the city between Aug. 2 and Oct. 9.

City Council voted in support of the development of such a pilot program in May. City staff were then asked to consult interested councillors on hosting the pilot in their wardand compile a list of parks best suited for the pilot to present councillors in July.

Alcohol consumption would still not be permitted in non-pilot parks.

“I’m pleased that local Councillors have opted-in a broad range of parks in 12 wards across the city to participate in this sensible pilot to allow alcohol in parks this summer and fall,” Councillor Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North), chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee, said in the media release. “My thanks to City staff who have prepared this public health-informed approach and are ready to monitor and evaluate this pilot with added attention.”

The following parks will permit alcohol consumption if the pilot program is voted through on July 6:

Eglinton Park, Ward 8 - Eglinton-Lawrence

Earlscourt, Ward 9 - Davenport

Dufferin Grove Park, Ward 9 - Davenport

Campbell Avenue Playground and Park, Ward 9 - Davenport

Dovercourt Park, Ward 9 - Davenport

Roundhouse Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York

Trinity Bellwoods Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York

Christie Pits Park, Ward 11 - University-Rosedale

Queen's Park (110 Wellesley St W), Ward 11 - University-Rosedale

Sir Winston Churchill Park, Ward 12 - Toronto-St. Paul's

Corktown Common, Ward 13 - Toronto Centre

Greenwood Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth

Riverdale Park East, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth

Withrow Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth

Monarch Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth

Skymark Park, Ward 17 - Don Valley North

Lee Lifeson Art Park, Ward 18 - Willowdale

East Toronto Athletic Field, Ward 19 - Beaches-East York

Milliken Park, Ward 23 - Scarborough North

Neilson Park – Scarborough, Ward 25 - Scarborough-Rouge Park