You can soon drink in these 27 parks across Toronto
Torontonians will be allowed to crack open a bottle in some city parks starting next month as part of a new pilot program.
City council approved on Wednesday the program that would allow personal consumption of alcohol in 27 public parks. It will run from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9.
Mayor Olivia Chow and 20 councillors voted in favour of the program.
Most of the parks that are part of the pilot are located in downtown Toronto while a few are in North York and Scarborough. No parks in Etobicoke are participating.
Initially, 22 parks were involved in the program, but five new parks – one in Toronto-Danforth and four in Toronto – St. Paul's – were added during Wednesday's council meeting.
A motion was also approved requesting staff to prepare a design for a "no alcohol" sign which can be made available to parks upon the request of a councillor.
City staff will submit a report on the evaluation of the pilot in the first quarter of 2024.
Here's a full list of the parks participating in the pilot program:
- Eglinton Park, Ward 8 - Eglinton-Lawrence
- Earlscourt, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Dufferin Grove Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Campbell Avenue Playground and Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Dovercourt Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Roundhouse Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York
- Trinity Bellwoods Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York
- Christie Pits Park, Ward 11 - University-Rosedale
- Queen's Park (110 Wellesley St W), Ward 11 - University-Rosedale
- Sir Winston Churchill Park, Ward 12 - Toronto-St. Paul's
- Oriole Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's
- Hillcrest Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's
- Cedarvale Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's
- June Rowlands Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's
- Corktown Common, Ward 13 - Toronto Centre
- Greenwood Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Riverdale Park East, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Withrow Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Monarch Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- McCleary Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Skymark Park, Ward 17 - Don Valley North
- Lee Lifeson Art Park, Ward 18 - Willowdale
- East Toronto Athletic Field, Ward 19 - Beaches-East York
- Milliken Park, Ward 23 - Scarborough North
- Neilson Park – Scarborough, Ward 25 - Scarborough-Rouge Park
- Underpass Park, Ward 13 - Toronto Centre
- Morningside Park, Ward 24 - Scarborough-Guildwood
