You can now 'skip long line-ups' at Billy Bishop by submitting your customs forms in advance

Travellers coming in from the United States to Toronto’s downtown airport can now use Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) app to have a “better and faster border experience” by skipping the traditional customs line when coming into Canada.

As of Tuesday, international travellers arriving at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport can submit their customs and immigration information up to 72 hours in advance through ArriveCAN’s Advance CBSA Declaration feature.

There will also be an express lane at Billy Bishop’s customs area to make way for travellers who have submitted their customs and immigration information already and “skip long line-ups” at Primary Inspection Kiosks (PIKs).

“Passengers arriving at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport from the United States who choose to use the Advance Declaration feature will enjoy a faster arrivals experience thanks to Express Lane access," RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of Billy Bishop and PortsToronto, said in a news release.

International travellers can also now use this feature at Ottawa International Airport, and have been able to use it at Toronto International Pearson Airport since August.

According to the CBSA, the feature has cut the time spent at a PIK by about one-third. The federal agency also notes all information submitted through ArriveCAN is protected under the Privacy Act.