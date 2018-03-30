

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Striking contract faculty and other staff at York University will be asked to vote on a recent offer as part of a forced ratification vote that CUPE 3930 has called a “shameful abdication” of York’s responsibility to bargain.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board has approved York’s request for a forced ratification vote and will make arrangements for members of CUPE 3930 to vote electronically on the school’s latest offer on April 6-9.

In announcing the decision, the OLRB said that with 3,200 employees on strike there has been a “significant disruption for the affected students” and therefor there is “some urgency” to the situation.

It said that while CUPE 3903 had requested an in-person vote, it ultimately decided to hold an electronic vote in order to allow for “full participation” by the union’s members.

“In the board’s view, it is desirable to conduct the three votes in a manner that is expeditious, efficient, and allows for full participation,” the board wrote in its decision. “To conduct a traditional vote while employees are on strike would require the board to locate and book multiple off-site meeting rooms over numerous days and require the board to send its staff to the various sites to conduct and supervise the voting process so that more than 3,000 striking employees can attend those sites.”

Members of CUPE 3903 walked off the job on March 5 after rejecting a so-called “final offer” from the university.

The two sides did briefly return to the bargaining table on March 20 but talks broke off later that night and York said that it would not enter into negotiations until the union was “prepared to work within a framework for an achievable settlement.”

York University then submitted an application to the Ministry of Labour on Wednesday to force the union to hold a ratification vote on the offer that it tabled on March 20.

In a message to its members, CUPE 3903 urged them to reject the school’s latest offer, arguing that it is not “meaningfully different” from one that they overwhelmingly voted against on March 2.

The union said that the offer would “worsen job security for contract faculty” and “does not protect Teaching Assistants from unilateral changes to funding.”

“The fact is that this deal is the worst that we will get,” the message states. “The employer can only force a supervised vote once. If it fails, they will be pressured to do what they should have been doing for the past six months: bargain in good faith.”

CUPE 3903 previously filed an unfair labour practices complaint against York, in which it accused the school of “deliberately mischaracterizing” its bargaining positions in an effort to “unfairly damage the union’s public reputation.”

The university, meanwhile, has accused the union of pursuing a unreasonable package of concessions that would cost the school an additional $23 million over the life of the next collective agreement.