

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- York University is offering a tuition credit for students affected by the ongoing contract faculty strike that began at the Toronto school in early March.

Beginning Monday, students who drop out of their fall-winter program can get a credit allowing them to retake the course, or even another course, before the end of 2019 without incurring any additional costs.

More than 3,000 York graduate teaching assistants, contract faculty and graduate research assistants walked off the job March 5 in a dispute over wages and job security.

The university says that when the strike ends, courses that have been suspended will resume and can be completed within about four weeks.

But it says it recognizes that may not work for all students and decided to offer the tuition credit.

York says domestic and international undergraduate students also can apply for additional bursary support.