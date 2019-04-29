High schools in Markham, Vaughan and Newmarket could see as many as 36 students in a single classroom as a result of increased class sizes, which the local school board warns could put some students at a disadvantage.

The chair of the York Region District School Board (YRDSB) penned a letter to Education Minister Lisa Thompson last week highlighting the impacts of the upcoming changes, which includes the increased student-teacher ratio minimum of 28 to one.

Corrie McBain said in an effort to “maintain safe environments” in classes such as auto mechanic shop, students will consequently spill into college and university level courses, which already carry as many as 30 students per classroom.

“For example, academic courses will rise to 36, college and university courses to 36, open courses to 32, physical education to 30, science to 32,” McBain wrote.

McBain said once the policy is fully implemented over the next four years, the board will lose 300 teaching positions. The average school could lose as many as 17 teachers.

“It is important to note that the co-curricular activities, coaching opportunities, and the caring relationships with students formed by these 17 teachers will be lost,” McBain wrote.

Fewer teachers will also lead to the elimination of nearly a quarter of all courses offered in some schools, the board estimates. A school with a study body of about 1,400 could lose 103 of 482 classes.

McBain’s letter states that the effect will be “more dramatic” in smaller schools, which would no longer be able to draw upon the surplus staffing because of the need in larger schools.

“Electives will be extremely limited, and as teachers retire, the inability to replace them will result in a loss of specialized courses, particularly affecting Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) classes,” the letter reads.

“This will significantly affect our students, their access to both mandatory and elective credits, and potentially their future.”

The letter was written before the government announced the Grants for Student Needs which outlines how much money school boards receive from the provincial government.

Upon reviewing their funding, the board says their concerns in the letter still stand.

While overall funding for the YRDSB is increasing by $1.7 million for the 2019-2020 school year, the amount of money the board receives to pay teachers’ salaries is being reduced by $41 million.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Education Minister Lisa Thompson cautioned school boards to review their funding before finalizing any decisions and said class size ratios may change once again.

“We are conducting a follow-up consultation on the proposed changes to class sizes. The consultations will allow us to ensure that our plan is designed to serve the best interests of Ontario’s students,” said Kayla Iafelice, the director of communications to the minister of education.

Over the next four years, the government will also refocus $1.6 billion dollars of school board funding for “attrition protection” to prevent teachers from being laid off and fulfill a promise made by Premier Doug Ford.