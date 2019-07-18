

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police will hold a press conference today to announce the results of an 18-month long investigation into traditional organized crime.

Police say that the investigation, dubbed Project Sindacato, resulted in “significant arrests” as well as the seizures of millions of dollars believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Today’s press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora.

York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe will be on hand for the press conference as will representatives from the Canadian Revenue Agency.

Police say that they will be releasing photos and videos taken during the execution of numerous search warrants.