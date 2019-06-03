

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police are asking members of the public to register their surveillance cameras in order to help aide in investigations.

In a news release issued on Monday, York Regional Police announced the launch of a new security camera registry that will provide investigators with crucial information about cameras in the areas.

“When police investigate a crime, officers often canvass neighbourhoods or plazas for security cameras that may have captured images of suspects or criminal activity,” the release reads. “This is a lengthy process requiring exorbitant amounts of time and resources.”

The registry would expedite the investigation, police said, by helping officers locate cameras before they do a canvas of the area on foot.

Police called the registry a “proactive step” in an investigation where every second counts.

According to the registry website, any information collected from registrants will remain confidential and choosing to participate does not give police access to the camera itself.

“Officers must still seek permission to use security footage as evidence in an investigation,” the website said.

Registrants also have the option to remove their camera from the registry if they choose to.

The registry was created in partnership with the Integrated Community Advisory Council Council (ISACC), an advisory group that works with police to improve community safety.

“Community members must be active partners alongside their police service to ensure York Region remains the safest place in Canada to live, work and play,” said Dr. Aubrey Zidenberg, chair of ISCAC, in a statement.

Halton Regional Police already has a registry called the Security Camera Resource and Mapping Program (S.C.R.A.M.). It is described as a “community-based crime prevention opportunity and investigative resource that enlists the help of Halton residents.”