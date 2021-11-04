TORONTO -- Police say they have found the remains of a 24-year-old man who was reported missing in York Region more than two years ago.

York Regional Police said they have now closed the missing person investigation into the disappearance of Simi Abrams, who was last seen on March 21, 2019 at around 12:30 p.m., when he left Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill, Ont., on foot.

Police said they investigated and followed up on every tip received from the community since his disappearance. On May 19, officers said they located human remains in the area of Keele Street, north of Kirby Road, in Vaughan, Ont.

“The Office of the Chief Coroner was contacted and testing was done to determine the identity of the deceased,” police said in a statement released on Thursday.

“The deceased has been identified as Simi Abrams. His death is not considered to be suspicious. There are no concerns for public safety connected to this incident.”

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-287-5025, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.