TORONTO -- Ontario is forcing tougher COVID-19 restrictions on seven regions, including putting York Region and Windsor-Essex into lockdown.

Effective Dec. 14, York Region and Windsor-Essex will be placed in the grey category of the government's tiered framework system, forcing almost all non-essential businesses to close.

London-Middlesex, Simcoe Muskoka and Wellington, Dufferin and Guelph will be placed into the red zone.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move into the orange level, while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District move into the yellow zone.

"Moving a region into Grey-Lockdown is not an easy decision, but it is one we needed to make in order to help stop the spread of the virus and safeguard the key services we rely on," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement released on Friday.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.