TORONTO -- York Region Public Health is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at a bachelor party and a wedding in Vaughan last month.

In a public notice posted Friday, the local health unit said the party was held at Paramount Eventspace on Aug. 27, and the wedding was celebrated at The Royalton Hospitality on Aug. 28

Health officials are advising attendees, including those who are fully vaccinated, to get tested for COVID-19.

According to York Region Public Health, six cases have been linked to the wedding, while two cases have been associated with the stag party so far.

The local health unit said there is a high risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the two events because of inconsistent masking and physical distancing.

“York Region Public Health continues to investigate and conduct case management. However, due to difficulties obtaining the guest list from the respective venues/organizer, the bride/groom and host of the stag, contact tracing has taken additional time and a public notice is necessary to alert any individuals who attended these events,” the statement read.

“Public Health is currently exploring charges to the venue related to this exposure.”

Last week, Dr. Karim Kurji, the region’s medical officer of health, issued two section 22 orders to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

They include requiring anyone hosting a social gathering in a private residence or a commercial facility to keep a list of names and contact information for all attendees. Hosts must provide the list to officials if requested.

Anyone who fails to do so can be fined up to $5,000.

- with files from Katherine DeClerq