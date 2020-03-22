TORONTO -- York Region health officials have reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a seniors’ home in Markham.

Officials reported Saturday that a woman in her 70s recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a seniors' home at the Markhaven Home for Seniors.

The home was initially reported to be experiencing a respiratory outbreak, but York Region health officials stated on Sunday afternoon that a COVID-19 outbreak has now occurred.

“A COVID-19… has now been declared, which means anyone with symptoms at the facility is assumed to be a positive case of COVID-19,” the region said in a news release.

“We now cannot rule out local transmission in York Region,” Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s medical officer of health, said.

Kurji said the first woman tested at the home is now doing well, and is in self-isolation inside the seniors’ home. He said that public health is still investigating how the woman was infected.

York Region reported the region’s first COVID-19-related death Sunday.

"These unfortunate signals are indications of progression of the virus in our community. Local transmission is defined as individuals who did not have close contact with a travel-related case or any known case of COVID-19.”

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti said that all the patients are being separated, and visitors are being restricted.

“This is concerning,” Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti said on Saturday afternoon. “Public and the staff at Markhaven are taking every necessary precaution.”