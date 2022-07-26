York police warn public after Newmarket residents defrauded in driveway paving scam

York police warn public after Newmarket residents defrauded in driveway paving scam

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (File) A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (File)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton