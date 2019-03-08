

CTV News Toronto





A $1.7 million seizure of illegal cannabis edibles, including cotton candy and lollipops, has prompted a warning from York Regional Police about the dangers of inadequately labelled pot products.

The investigation began in late February when officers witnessed a “suspicious transaction” at a commercial building near Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West in Vaughan.

Upon arresting a suspect, police allegedly found 400 grams of cannabis, $6,000 in cash and “business documentation” related to a pot dispensary in Toronto.

The findings led police to raid the commercial building, as well as an establishment at 191 Baldwin Street in Kensington Market.

Police said a number of cannabis-related products and quantities of cannabis were confiscated from both locations. Among the items, police seized packaged gummy bears, chocolate bars, lollipops and cotton candy, all of which reportedly contained cannabis.

A 42-year-old man, identified as Vaughan-resident Emil Mikhailov, has been charged with “cannabis distribution offences” under the Cannabis Act.

The candies and sweets seized looked “no different in appearance than similar products made and marketed to children,” police wrote in a news release.

“Many of the products were not adequately labelled and instructions regarding dosage were unclear,” they said.

“Police are warning parents to ensure children have no access to these harmful products and warning cannabis users that edibles remain illegal, so no guidelines around dosages or potency have been developed.”

Currently, cannabis edibles are illegal in Canada. When marijuana was legalized last fall, the legislation only permitted dried bud, oil, plants and seeds.

Health Canada released its proposed regulations for edibles in December and has asked for feedback from the public. The government plans to have final regulations in place for edibles, as well as extracts and topicals, by Oct. 17.

