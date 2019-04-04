

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An update into the alleged kidnapping of a 22-year-old Chinese international student in Markham is expected to be provided by York Regional Police on Thursday evening.

Wanzhen Lu was taken from an underground parking garage at a condo building near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road at around 6 p.m. on March 23.

Lu was with a female friend when a group of four male suspects pulled up beside them in a Dodge Caravan. Investigators said one of the suspects allegedly shocked Lu with a conducted energy weapon multiple times before forcing him into the van and speeding off.

Lu’s friend was not injured in the incident.

On March 27, Lu was found shaken but safe in Gravenhurst by a man who was out walking his dog in the front yard of his home on Doe Lake Road. He was later interviewed by investigators and reunited with his family.

Police said Lu may have been driven to the area by his captors and then released.

A ransom demand was made in exchange for Lu’s return “later in the investigation,” police said on Tuesday.

So far, two arrests have been made in connection with this investigation.

Hashim Abdullahi, 33, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a Brampton home on Tuesday. Abdullahi Adan, 37, was also arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday following the issuance of a Canada-wide arrest warrant one day earlier.

Both suspects are facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.

Police have not provided detailed descriptions of the two outstanding suspects thus far.

The update is expected to occur at 6 p.m.