TORONTO -- York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Sundarlingam Periyathamby, 52, left his residence on Antrin Street, in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Martin Grove Road, at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police say.

He has not been in contact with his family since he left.

Investigators say he may appear confused if spotted and that he only speaks Tamil.

Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Investigators say Periyathamby has a large build and stands at five-foot-one inch tall. He was last seen wearing a green, white, black striped sweater, beige pants and black boots.

A command post has been set up in a parking lot at 5400 Steeles Avenue West, east of Martin Grove Road.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.