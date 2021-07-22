TORONTO -- Police in York Region say they've arrested two teens after a man was stabbed during a meeting to buy a dog.

They say the teens met with a man and a woman to possibly buy their dog in Vaughan, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Investigators allege a dispute took place and the male dog owner was stabbed, while the female dog owner was assaulted.

The force says the woman's phone was stolen but the dog was not harmed and wasn't taken.

Police say the man who was stabbed was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

They say a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were taken into custody on Thursday and will be facing charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.

------