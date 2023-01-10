York police find missing Markham teen

A vulnerable teen from Markham who had been missing for more than 24 hours has now been located safe and sound.

The boy, who is 17 years old, had been last seen at around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 at his school in the area of Church Street and Ninth Line.

Police had raised concerns about the safety of the boy due to the fact that he had left the area on foot and was not dressed appropriately for the weather.

On Tuesday afternoon a command post was set up at Morgan Park in Markham to assist with the search for the boy.

However, at around 5 p.m. police confirmed that the boy had been located.

“YRP would like to thank all for their concern and assistance,” a message posted to Twitter stated.

It is not immediately clear where the teen was found.

Police have indicated that he is safe.