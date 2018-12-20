

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A GTA pastor is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl on three separate occasions.

Toronto police said that the alleged incidents occurred between Oct. 5 and Nov. 22.

A suspect was taken into custody by police on Dec. 9 in connection with the sexual assault and sexual exploitation investigation.

According to investigators, the suspect is a pastor at the School of Wisdom Outreach Temple, which is located near Jane Street and Haney Avenue, in the Rockcliffe Smythe neighbourhood.

“He is known to frequent the areas of Brampton, Toronto, Shelburne, and Montreal,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Sherburne resident Daniel George, 51, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and failing to comply with recognizance in connection with the investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27. None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-2922 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.