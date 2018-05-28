

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old man shot and killed outside a high school in Malvern overnight has been described by family and friends as an ambitious and kind straight-A student at York University’s Schulich School of Business.

The young man, identified as Scarborough resident Venojan Suthesan, was gunned down outside Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute, located near Tapscott Road and Washburn Way, at around midnight.

Family members said he had just finished work and was on his way to the gym when he was shot.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Monday morning, Homicide Det. Andy Singh said Suthesan lived a short distance from where the shooting took place and his family said his gym was located directly across the street from the high school.

Police have not yet determined a motive in the deadly shooting.

A suspect description has not been provided but Singh said police are searching for a single suspect who was spotted fleeing the scene.

A man who claimed to be the uncle of the victim said his nephew was studying accounting at Schulich.

“He’s never been in trouble,” the man told reporters at the scene. "He’s a good student."

Suthesan’s cousin Monika Selvarajah said her family is heartbroken and in shock.

“He’s a go-getter. He is always positive,” she told CTV News Toronto. “He had such a bright future.”

May Canal, a manager at Pickle Barrel near Leslie and Finch streets, said Suthesan was a banquet server at the restaurant and had there for the past five years.

“He is the last person in the world that would have ever deserved this. He was so caring and so kind. It just breaks my heart to see such an innocent, kind person go away just like that,” she said tearfully.

“He worked during weekends and weeknights to help support himself and his family so he could take care of them and get a better education to have a better life.”

Police are canvassing the area for video surveillance footage and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

“We are going to be conducting a forensic examination and our forensic officers will be here for the better part of the day,” Singh said.

Police are also asking anyone who can account for Suthesan's whereabouts on Sunday to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.