York and Peel boards to close schools if strike comes Monday
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 1:46PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 1:50PM EDT
Schools under the York Region District School Board and the Peel District School Board will be closed if education workers strike on Monday.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees announced on Wednesday that they are willing to escalate their work-to-rule campaign and launch “full strike action” if a deal cannot be reached.
This is a developing story. More details to come…