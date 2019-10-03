

Schools under the York Region District School Board and the Peel District School Board will be closed if education workers strike on Monday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees announced on Wednesday that they are willing to escalate their work-to-rule campaign and launch “full strike action” if a deal cannot be reached.

IMPORTANT: As a result of possible CUPE strike action, all Peel board schools will be closed to students beginning Monday, Oct. 7. If there are any changes, we will communicate on our social media channels, websites and families directly.



— Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) October 3, 2019

If the CUPE strike proceeds, on Mon, Oct 7, 2019, all schools will be closed to students for the duration of the strike. Please make alternate arrangements for your children beginning Monday, October 7, 2019. — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) October 3, 2019

