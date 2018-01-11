

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A sinkhole that opened up on Yonge Street just south of Highway 401 may continue to be a headache for drivers well into next week.

City crews were first alerted to the gaping hole in the roadway at around noon on Wednesday after a watermain broke underneath the ground, causing the cement to collapse.

Initially, Toronto Water hoped that the roadway would be repaired by the weekend but later pushed the expected reopening time to next week after encountering complications related to a damaged gas line.

“When it’s cold and then it gets warm again, like it has now, you get this type of thing happening – that freeze-thaw cycle which causes ground to shift. That shift then moves the pipe and cracks it, so that’s what we have here,” Bill Shea of Toronto Water said.

According to Shea, the city has seen three times as many watermain breaks than normal for this time of year.

The Yonge Street sinkhole has caused traffic congestion at William Carson Crescent where the area is reduced to one lane. The off ramp at eastbound Highway 401 to Yonge Street has also been closed as a result.

The surprise sinkhole also means that many nearby residents and businesses are without water while crews work to repair the damage.

A spokesperson for the City of Toronto said via email that crews are working to restore water service as quickly as possible.

“While the repairs (to the sinkhole) may take 48 hours, we are working to restore water faster than that – although we are not yet able to say definitively when that will be,” Ellen Leesti said. “In the meantime Toronto Water is delivering bottled water for those currently without water.”

CTV News Toronto spotted one man scooping up snow so he could use it to flush his toilet at home in the meantime.

“I don’t want to flush my toilet with the spring water I just bought so that’s what I’m doing, getting some melted snow to flush my toilet,” the man, who did not provide a name, said.

Sinkhole aside, residents in the area are lapping up the warm temperatures while they last. Environment Canada is calling for a balmy high of 9 C in Toronto and parts of the GTA on Thursday but the comfortable weather won’t last as the temperature is expected to drop through Friday, hitting a high of -9 C by Saturday.

“It’s good for running,” one resident said. “It’s warm, much better than last Saturday when I did my run in – 30 C weather with the wind chill.”