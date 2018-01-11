

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A woman believed to be in her 40s is in serious condition after being struck by a TTC bus at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at the intersection at around 5:30 p.m.

The female victim was taken to a trauma centre following the crash to be treated for a serious head injury, Toronto Paramedics said.

Traffic in the area is being disrupted as police conduct an investigation into the crash.

Eglinton Avenue is closed in both directions between Duplex to Dunfield. Yonge Street is also closed in both directions between Roehampton to Soudan

Two other pedestrians were injured in other parts of the city before 6 p.m.

An adult female suffered minor injuries when she was struck by a vehicle east of Bridletowne Circle near Finch Avenue.

In the west end of the city, an adult female was struck by a vehicle at South Kingsway and Bloor Street West. She too suffered minor injuries.

Police warned motorists to drive according to the conditions and prepare for delays around the accident scenes.