

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Just when you thought truce-lines had been drawn over the infamous colour-changing dress, there’s a new sensory puzzle raising eyebrows and causing fights as it sweeps across social media.

It started when YouTuber Cloe Feldman tweeted out an audio clip on May 14 and asked people whether they heard “Yanny” or “Laurel.”

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

The clip went viral, with people quickly dividing up into opposing camps.

“I did not come up with this tweet. I still don’t know who the original creator of Yanny vs. Laurel is,” Feldman said in a YouTube post explaining that she found it on Reddit and reposted it.

The clip quickly sent people into a tailspin as they struggled to figure out why they heard one thing while their friends and colleagues heard another.

“It's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny,” model Chrissy Teigen tweeted.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted that the debate brought her show to a standstill.

“Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel,” DeGeneres tweeted.

The debate quickly drew comparisons to the infamous dress debate that swept the internet in 2015 when half the world thought a viral image of a dress looked gold and white, while the other half saw it as black and blue.

There’s still no clear explanation as to why some people hear “Laurel” and others hear “Yanny” but there has been some speculation online that it has to do with the range of sound that one perceives, with “Yanny” hitting the higher range and “Laurel” hitting the lower range.

The origin of the confounding bit of audio remains another mystery. Feldman said she’s trying to find the original creator so that she can give them credit.