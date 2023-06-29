Yankees pitcher tossed from Toronto game last month throws MLB's 1st perfect game since 2012
Since arriving in the big leagues six years ago, Domingo German has been anything but perfect.
Until now.
The New York Yankees right-hander pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season - but none since until German finished off the first no-hitter in the majors this year.
He joined Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999) as Yankees to pitch perfect games. Larsen's gem came in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.
“So exciting,” German said through a translator. “When you think about something very unique in baseball, not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game. To accomplish something like this in my career is something that I'm going to remember forever.”
Coming off a pair of terrible starts, German (5-5) struck out nine of 27 hitters against the A's, who have the worst record in the majors at 21-61.
The 30-year-old pitcher served a 10-game suspension last month after getting ejected from a game in Toronto for using an illegal sticky substance on the mound. He was also banned 81 games by Major League Baseball earlier in his career over an alleged domestic violence incident.
His only previous complete game as a professional came with Double-A Trenton in April 2017.
Winless in six previous outings against Oakland, German threw 72 of 99 pitches for strikes. He mixed 51 curveballs and 30 fastballs that averaged 92.5 mph with 17 changeups and one sinker.
He went to three balls on a batter just twice, falling behind Ryan Noda 3-1 in the fourth and Jonah Bride by the same count in the eighth. Noda struck out on consecutive curveballs, and German followed with three straight curves to Bride: one for a called strike, the next resulting in a foul ball and the third in a groundout.
“It was just so fun to watch him do that and go to work. We've seen him flirt with outings like that over time,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, thinking to when Boston's Alex Verdugo broke up German's no-hit bid in the eighth in July 2021.
“When he gets rolling like that he's just so fun to watch at his craft because he's so good at commanding all of his pitches. His curveball was great tonight, but because his changeup and his fastball were good, too, it made that curveball even more special.”
Seth Brown came the closest to reaching base for the A's, hitting a sharp grounder in the fifth inning to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who made a diving stop and tossed to German for the out.
With the crowd of 12,479 on its feet for the ninth, German quickly finished what he started. He got Aledmys Diaz to ground out before Shea Langeliers flied out to short center field. When Esteury Ruiz grounded out to third baseman Josh Donaldson to end it, New York's dugout and bullpen emptied as German's teammates raced out to the mound to celebrate.
“That last inning was very different - very different. I felt an amount of pressure that I've never felt before,” German said. “I'm trying to visualize what I want to execute there. At the same time, I don't want to miss. So much pressure, but yet so rewarding.
“The key there was not to overthrow,” he added.
A's leadoff hitter Tony Kemp said German's curveball set up everything else.
“He threw that curveball in any count that he wanted to,” Kemp said. “It was spinning differently and moving differently. He put his fastball where he wanted to. Changeup as well. He just kind of mixed them. Got a couple of good swings off him, but no results.”
Six days after allowing a career-high 10 runs (eight earned) and four homers over 3 1/3 innings in a loss to the Mariners at home, German got his 500th career strikeout and was the definition of perfection.
“This has not been an easy week or time for him,” Boone said. “For him to go out there and paint that masterpiece was really just a lot of fun just to be able to watch.”
It was the 13th no-hitter in Yankees history, including Larsen's perfect game in the World Series. Corey Kluber pitched their previous no-hitter against the Texas Rangers on May 19, 2021.
German, who idolized Hernandez growing up, is the rare pitcher who wears zero on the back of his uniform.
Never has that number been more appropriate.
“I'm just happy for Domingo. He's had a rough last couple starts and he's kind of been dragging a little bit,” Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka said. “I kind of always felt like of anyone, he has a really good chance to do something like this and for it all to come together tonight is just amazing.”
It marked quite a personal turnaround for German, who went 18-4 in 2019 with the Yankees but was put on administrative leave late that season while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.
He missed the entire pandemic-shortened 2020 season and playoffs while serving an 81-game suspension, then met face-to-face with Yankees teammates and made a public apology at spring training when he returned to the club in February 2021.
Giancarlo Stanton homered for the first time in more than two weeks and drove in three runs, and Donaldson added three RBIs against his former team to help the Yankees to their 15th win in 21 games against the A's since Aug. 31, 2019.
Stanton crushed a 422-foot homer on a first-pitch fastball from former Yankees pitcher JP Sears (1-6) in the fourth. The slumping slugger added a two-run single off Shintaro Fujinami in the fifth when the Yankees scored six runs and benefited from two errors by the A's.
Higashioka had an RBI double, then scored when Anthony Volpe reached on an infield single and Sears flipped the ball wildly into foul territory. Volpe took second on the error, stole third and then scored on DJ LeMahieu's single.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who walked leading off the inning and scored, capped the uprising with a two-out RBI single.
But the night belonged to German, who was loudly cheered as the game unfolded. Many fans in Oakland were decked out in Yankees colors or jerseys.
“Unfortunately, two days ago an uncle of mine passed away and I cried a lot yesterday in the clubhouse. So I had him with me throughout the whole game. I was thinking about him,” German said. “This game is a tribute to him. He would have been so happy. He was always someone that really brought a joy to our family and it happened for him to watch it this way, from up there.”
STATS AND STUFF
The Yankees became the first franchise with four perfect games (the Chicago White Sox have three). ... The Coliseum joined Yankee Stadium as the only ballparks to be the site of three perfect games. ... Oakland had played 5,063 games since the last time the team was no-hit, by four Baltimore pitchers in July 1991. Now, the Washington Nationals franchise holds the longest active streak in the majors, going 3,812 games (including playoffs) since Cone's perfect game against the Montreal Expos at Yankee Stadium in July 1999.
ROSTER MOVES
Yankees RHP Jhony Brito, the losing pitcher Tuesday, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. RHP Ian Hamilton was activated off the injured list after missing 35 games with a right groin strain.
UP NEXT
Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.32 ERA) starts Thursday afternoon and has pitched to a 2.19 ERA over his past seven outings dating to May 19. A's manager Mark Kotsay said LHP Hogan Harris (2-1, 4.91) would either start or come in following an opener.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian wildfires trigger more special air quality statements in much of Central Canada
Canadian wildfires are triggering dangerous plumes of smoke and air pollution in parts of the country, forcing many people to avoid the outdoors.
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.
Refugee who first fled Afghanistan then Trump's America graduates U of T with goal to help others
Omer Malikyar set two goals for himself when he set foot in Canada — to get a proper education and to give back to the community he’s from. And the Afghan refugee is achieving those goals one after the other.
France to deploy 40,000 police to quell violence that followed deadly police shooting
France's government vowed to restore order Thursday after two nights of urban violence triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old, announcing it would deploy tens of thousands more officers and crack down on neighbourhoods where buildings and vehicles were torched.
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
'It's a big shock': Officials speak on UW stabbing attack that injured one professor, two students
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
RoseAnne Archibald ousted as AFN national chief following investigation into her leadership
Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to immediately oust RoseAnne Archibald as national chief following an investigation into her leadership.
This planet should've been destroyed by its star — but somehow it survived: astronomers
Astronomers have discovered a planet that should have been destroyed when its star expanded — but somehow it survived.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
RoseAnne Archibald has been ousted as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, 'presumed human remains' are believed to be in the wreckage of the Titan, and special air quality statements continue.
Montreal
-
La Ronde cancels fireworks show over air quality concerns
Montreal amusement park La Ronde has cancelled its Thursday night fireworks show following a recommendation from public health. The show, the first round of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, was called off because of air quality concerns, according to the park.
-
Tree cut down in Montreal bike burglary
Bike thefts aren't uncommon in Montreal, but it's not every day that a tree is victimized in the process. Earlier this week, a bike chained to a sapling in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood appears to have been stolen after the tree was sawed in half.
-
Montreal Canadiens draft Austrian defender David Reinbacher in fifth overall pick
The Montreal Canadiens selected defenseman David Reinbacher fifth overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville. Reinbacher is the seventh Austrian to be selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, and the third since 2020 after Marco Kasper (8th in 2022) and Marco Rossi (9th in 2020).
London
-
Velodrome in former London Ice House closes its doors
Members of FCV have started a new, not-for-profit organization called Black Line Cycling Association that said it will work to meet the growing interest in cycling in the area.
-
Mother concerned after unsettling discovery in bagel
Mariana DaSilva and her family consume a lot of bagels for the convenience they offer, and because of certain health restrictions, the Dempster's brand has become a staple in her diet. After her weekly shopping trip however, she discovered an addition in one of the bags.
-
Knights players headed to Toronto and Philly
Oliver Bonk and Easton Cowan have both been picked up in the first round of the NHL draft.
Kitchener
-
'It's a big shock': Officials speak on UW stabbing attack that injured one professor, two students
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man convicted of killing Renee Sweeney in Sudbury receives sentence
After being found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the brutal 1998 stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Robert Steven Wright has received his sentence Thursday.
-
Dog at the centre of unprecedented Ontario legal battle after death of man who bought it
Rocco Junior is just over a year old with a glossy grey coat and a tongue that often flops out of the side of his mouth – he’s also the subject of an unprecedented legal battle in Ontario scheduled to unfold this summer.
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke returns to Ottawa, with air quality deteriorating to 'very high risk' on Thursday
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement, warning of "high levels of air pollution" developing in the national capital region.
-
Answers to 6 questions about the Hydro Ottawa workers' strike
Around 400 Hydro Ottawa employees took to the picket lines Wednesday as they strike for a new contract with the utility. Here are answers to some common questions about the strike.
-
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
Windsor
-
Windsor Salt workers, Unifor members to rally in front of City Hall Thursday
A rally in support of Windsor Salt workers will be held in front of City Hall on Thursday. Hosted by Unifor, the rally will take place in the green space behind Windsor City Hall at 12 p.m.
-
Air quality statement remains in effect
Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec are resulting in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality may persist into tonight or Friday for some areas.
-
Suspect wanted for arson after allegedly setting vehicle on fire
Windsor police are looking for a suspect wanted for arson after he allegedly lit another man's car on fire during an argument.
Barrie
-
Smoke-filled skies create haze across Simcoe County
The national weather agency says high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires are possible once again Thursday through Friday.
-
Single-vehicle crash nets driver impaired charges
A man faces impaired driving charges after a fender-bender Monday morning.
-
A local hockey star’s NHL dream has taken flight with the Jets
Orillia will soon be able to watch a new but familiar face skating his way toward the Stanley Cup next year.
Atlantic
-
Rebate debate: Will federal cheques offset the carbon tax?
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
New Brunswick family rallies support for their father
With help from the entire family and the community, Richard Sprague’s children are raising money to get their dad a mobility van so they can enjoy their time during his fight against cancer.
Calgary
-
RCMP want help in 1990s sexual assault case that left girl with life-altering injuries
Mounties are hoping to solve a sexual assault near Taber, Alta., in 1990 that left a young girl with life-altering injuries.
-
Crash on Whoop-Up Drive causes 'significant damage' to the road
A section of Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Drive is closed for repairs after a crash on the major route on Wednesday.
-
Calgary won't change how long RVs can be parked on front driveways, for now
Calgarians won't see any changes to the rules for parking RVs on residential driveways any time soon.
Winnipeg
-
Southern Manitoba hit with flooding, hail and tornadoes amid severe weather
A Wednesday evening storm brought severe weather to southern Manitoba, including flooding, hail and a possible pair of tornadoes.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
RoseAnne Archibald ousted as AFN national chief following investigation into her leadership
Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to immediately oust RoseAnne Archibald as national chief following an investigation into her leadership.
Vancouver
-
Health minister speaks about agreement allowing St Paul’s Hospital to opt out of medical assistance in dying
After the parents of a terminally ill Vancouver woman who was denied medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital spoke out about the difficult final hours of their daughter’s life, B.C.’s health minister is responding to their concerns surrounding an agreement that allows Providence Health facilities to deny MAiD for religions reasons.
-
Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigating
A man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
-
'More work to do': B.C. premier addresses extreme heat response and planning
On the two-year anniversary of the deadliest weather event in Canadian history, B.C.'s premier acknowledged that while much work has been done to respond to extreme heat events, more is needed.
Edmonton
-
Video of fast motorboat in Edmonton creek prompts investigation
River valley users and officials are reacting after a video surfaced on social media of a motorboat speeding down Whitemud Creek in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
-
Connor Bedard first Pats player to be drafted 1st overall since 1980
Connor Bedard is the first member of the Regina Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.